Koraput

COVID-19: Koraput’s Podagarh Panchayat Declared Containment Zone

By KalingaTV Bureau

Koraput: The Koraput district administration on Monday declared  Podagarh panchayat and three km area in its periphery as containment zone after a 22-year-old health worker of Dasmantapur block tested positive for COVID-19.

The administration sealed the entry and exit point of Podagarh panchayat  with immediate effect

The health worker , who has been tested positive for COVID-19, had no symptom of COVID-19,” said the District collector Madhusudan Mishra adding that the contact tracing of the patient was underway.

In a tweet , the I & PR department said that the health worker (Staff Nurse) had come from Kolkata on 14th April to join duty. He was quarantined for 14 days because of his travel history. He has not joined work, it added. 

Related News

Evaluation of Matric Answer sheet in Odisha to begin after…

4 buses laden with Odia workers stranded in Gujarat set out…

COVID-19 lockdown restrictions to continue in Bhubaneswar:…

COVID-19 lockdown: ‘Desi’ liquor seized from…

Official sources said, at least 43 persons have travelled from West Bengal to different places in Koraput district in last few weeks.

National Health Mission (NHM), has asked the district collector to track down the returnees and keep them under home quarantine. The district administration officials have also been asked to send their samples for testing.

As many as 111 persons were tested positive for the COVID-19 in the State, when the last reports came in. A total  of 37 persons have been recovered from the infection while one person has lost his life due to COVID-19 in the state.

You might also like
State

Evaluation of Matric Answer sheet in Odisha to begin after Lock down

State

4 buses laden with Odia workers stranded in Gujarat set out for Ganjam

State

COVID-19 lockdown restrictions to continue in Bhubaneswar: BMC

State

COVID-19 lockdown: ‘Desi’ liquor seized from auto-rickshaw in…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.