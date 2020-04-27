COVID-19: Koraput’s Podagarh Panchayat Declared Containment Zone

Koraput: The Koraput district administration on Monday declared Podagarh panchayat and three km area in its periphery as containment zone after a 22-year-old health worker of Dasmantapur block tested positive for COVID-19.

The administration sealed the entry and exit point of Podagarh panchayat with immediate effect

The health worker , who has been tested positive for COVID-19, had no symptom of COVID-19,” said the District collector Madhusudan Mishra adding that the contact tracing of the patient was underway.

In a tweet , the I & PR department said that the health worker (Staff Nurse) had come from Kolkata on 14th April to join duty. He was quarantined for 14 days because of his travel history. He has not joined work, it added.

Official sources said, at least 43 persons have travelled from West Bengal to different places in Koraput district in last few weeks.

National Health Mission (NHM), has asked the district collector to track down the returnees and keep them under home quarantine. The district administration officials have also been asked to send their samples for testing.

As many as 111 persons were tested positive for the COVID-19 in the State, when the last reports came in. A total of 37 persons have been recovered from the infection while one person has lost his life due to COVID-19 in the state.