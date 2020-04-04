COVID-19: Know details about Bomikhal, Surya Nagar case

By KalingaTV Bureau
65

Bhubaneswar: A day after 15 persons tested positive here in Odisha, the State Government found that most of the infected persons have been linked to their travel history and not the victim of possible community transmission of the deadly Coronavirus.

Briefing the media on Saturday evening, BMC Commissioner Premchand Chaudhury said that Suryanagar ÇOVID-19 positive case, identified as Pradipta Dalbehera, has an outside link of the infection. One of his
family members who visited Kolkata recently tested positive for ÇOVID-19.

Bomikhal positive case in which three of a family tested positive for COVID- 19 came into contact with their father, who was working in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh and also tested positive for the Coronavirus, said the BMC Commissioner.

Chaudhary further said that the person from Puri district who was tested positive for ÇOVID-19 yesterday, is a postman and currently posted at Saheed Nagar post office in Bhubaneswar. He recently visited Delhi.

