Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday announced total shutdown in state capital Bhubaneswar, Cuttack City and Bhadrak town startng from 8 PM on Friday to 8 PM of Sunday , aiming to prevent community transmission of COVID-19.

The State Revenue & Disaster Management Department has issued an advisory to be followed during this 48-hour shutdown.

Here are the places which have been declared to shut down for 48 hours:

(A) Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and the following Gram Panchayat/ Village areas:

1.Basuaghai, 2. Sishupal, 3. Lingipur, 4. Ransinghpur, 5. Tamando, 6. Malipada, 7. Andharua, 8. Kalarahanga, 9. Raghunathpur, 10. Barimunda, 11. Daruthenga/Chandaka, 12. Dhauli, 13. Janla, 14. Sijua,

Balakati

Balakati(Pratapsaan), 16. Balianta, 17. Jagannathpur,

Jatni

18. Pradhansahi,

(B) Cuttack Municipal Corporation area; and

(iii) Bhadrak Municipality area.

During this shutdown period, all offices, shops and establishments in the above areas will remain closed, except:

a) Hospitals, b) Police, Fire and Ambulance, c) Telecom services identified by Secretary, Electronics & IT Dept., d) Petrol pumps identified by respective Municipal Authorities, e) Railways and Airport for Cargo operation, f) Electronic Media identified by Commissionerate/District Police, g) IT/ITES/Call Centers relating to COVID-19 management(other IT/ITES as identified by Secretary, E&IT Dept.), h) Water Supply, sanitation and sewerage workers of respective municipal authorities, i) Electricity supply and distribution, j) Medicine stores as identified by respective Municipal authorities/ Drug Controller, k) Movement of goods vehicles, loaded or unloaded.

“All movement passes issued by any authority stand SUSPENDED during this shutdown. If required, fresh passes shall be issued by Principal Secretary, Home Department; Commissioner Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack; Commissioner BMC; Commissioner CMC and Collector & DM/ SP, Bhadrak during the shutdown period.

Any violation of this order shall entail prosecution under the penal provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005 and IPC.

The Commissioner Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, Commissioner BMC, Commissioner CMC and Collector & DM/ SP, Bhadrak are authorized to issue any further instructions/restrictions to enforce complete shutdown in their respective areas,” the advisory notification stated.

“In view of the fact that one resident of Cuttack has also been found positive, the city is being included under the shutdown for 48 hours from 8pm from today till 8pm on Sunday. We will use the time for aggressive contact tracing. Details will be released soon,” said a tweet from the Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy.

“Strict action will be taken against the violators. We will be forced to move the violators to government quarantine for 14 days,” said Tripathy.

Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay said that the shutdown will be an almost curfew-like situation in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Bhadrak.