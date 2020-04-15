Bhubaneswar: Khordha has been identified as the only hot spot district in Odisha. At least 170 districts have been identified as hot spot districts in the country in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter to Chief Secretaries of all states on Wednesday, Union Health and Family Welfare Secretary Preeti Sudan said that they should effectively use extended lockdown period till May 3 for implementing containment measures in a focused manner. She wrote that strict containment measures need to be implemented in the hotspots.

States also need to identify hotspots based on the doubling rate of confirmed cases. This exercise of identification of hotspots has to be done on a weekly basis (every Monday) or earlier.

States were also told to take containment measures in non-hotspots districts reporting cases.

Containment operation would be deemed over when there is no case reported in 28 days from an area after the last case tests negative. Hotspots (designated red zones) will be assumed to be undertaking effective containment activities, if no case is reported in the next 14 days (designated orange zones) and will be deemed successful in containment, if no case is reported for 28 days (designated green zones).

With inputs from IANS