COVID 19: Key points of Subroto Bagchi’s press briefing on April 4

Bhubaneswar: Subroto Bagchi, the Chief Spokesperson of Govt. of Odisha on COVID-19 briefed the Press about steps taken by Government of Odisha for prevention of COVID-19.

Here are a few important points Bagchi conveyed in the press briefing on April 4, 2020.

Today Hon’ble Chief Minister Sri Naveen Patnaik has appealed all Delhi Nizamuddin returnees to come forward for COVID-19 test within 24 hours.

Describing COVID-19 as biggest enemy of mankind, Hon’ble Chief Minister has urged the people who have returned after attending Delhi Nizamuddin congregation to immediately call Toll Free No-104 so that Government can take necessary action to stem the spread of COVID-19. He has also requested the mothers to cooperate for welfare of their family and children in this matter.

In view of sharp increase in number of COVID-19 positive cases it has become imperative to strengthen passive surveillance of both the Government and private health care facilities. It is necessary for containment of COVID-19 in the community. So, all the CDM & PHOs and proprietors of the Private health Care facilities have been urged to report all the cases of SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infection) and ILI (Influenza like Illness) to the District IDSP Cell or State IDSP in the prescribed format.

Any violation shall be viewed seriously including sealing of the facilities and cancellation of licence under the Clinical Establishment Act. The Office bearers of Private Clinical Establishment Association have also been urged to bring it to the notice of all concerned.

In view of Prime Minister’s appeal to switch off lights at 9PM on 5th April, people may continue running other appliances such as TV, Refrigerator and ACs in their homes without any apprehension. Similarly, street lights along with lights in Hospitals and other essential services will remain on. Residentials/housing societies/ residential apartments have been requested not to switch off their main supply at feeder. People are also requested to switch on the lights in their home after 9.09 pm progressively with some time intervals.

As per announcement of Hon’ble Chief Minister, 19,759 registered street vendors have been provided financial assistance @ Rs. 3000/- in 61 towns.

Food and accommodation have been ensured through 418 camps for around 28,000 ‘Guest Workers’ from outside the State stranded in Odisha. These workers are primarily from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Rajasthan, MP and Uttar Pradesh. Any complaint received through Shramik Sahayata Call Centre-18003456703 is being addressed promptly.

Today, 3, 07,173 destitute and helpless persons have been provided with food in 5199 Gram Panchayats. Similarly, in 107 ULBs 23,574 persons have been provided with food.

From 3rd April morning to 4th April morning, 245 no of cases have been registered by the Police in the state for violations of different regulations and guidelines related to COVID-19 of which 230 no. of cases for violation of lock down, 3 cases for violation of ‘Home Quarantine’ and 12 for other issues.

Health Update

Up to 12 noon today, 1395 samples have been tested. Number of Positive Cases stands at 20. Two persons being cured have been discharged from Hospital.

Out of these 3 patients at Capital Hospital, one at AIIMS and other 16 cases are in Aswini Hospital, Cuttack.

Among the COVID-19 positives, 14 persons from Bhubaneswar, one each from Puri, Cuttack and Jajpur and 3 persons from Bhadrak are included.

Out of 42 contacts of 4th case 2 persons are tested COVID-19 positive.

Similarly out of 38 contacts of 5th case 7 persons are tested positive.

Contact tracing of rest patients is going on.

91 persons are under Hospital Isolation today in different hospitals.

From among the returnees from Delhi Nizamuddin, 28 persons have been identified in the State. All the test reports have been received. 25 tested negative and 3 positive (one each from Cuttack, Puri and Jajpur).