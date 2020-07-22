Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as 5 more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Three deaths have been reported from Ganjam, one from Gajapati and one from Kandhamal.

The Details Are As Follows:

72-year old Male of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension and Coronary Artery Disease. 40-year old Female of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes and Hydronephrosis. 61-year old Male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes . 60 -year old Male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension. 86 year old Male of Kandhamal district who was also suffering from Diabetes and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

Another COVID positive has lost his life due to other co-morbidity, Details are as follows:

A 59-year old Male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Hepato Renal Syndrome passed away due to Chronic Liver Disease.

The death toll in Odisha toll have risen to 108 .