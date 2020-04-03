COVID-19 Hospital becomes operational in Odisha’s Rourkela

COVID-19 Hospital becomes operational in Odisha’s Rourkela

Rourkela: The government of Odisha has today initiated the 3rd dedicated and isolated COVID-19 hospital at Hi-tech medical campus here in Odisha.

This 200 bedded COVID hospital includes isolation wards, ventilator support and ICU.

The Hospital will be managed by the Hi-Tech Medical College & Hospital, Rourkela.

The facility including food, treatment and accommodation, will absolutely be free.

The supplementary support including equipment and manpower is funded by DMF Sundargarh.

The hospital management has also launched a toll-free number 1800 345 7106 for the public to get any information or to report anything related to COVID19.