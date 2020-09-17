Covid-19 enforcement activities to be intensified in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack

Bhubaneswar: DGP Abhay on Thursday said that enforcement activities will be intensified in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to contain the possible spread of coronavirus in the twin city of Odisha.

This was decided at the review meeting chaired by the DGP in the presence of senior officers of the twin city Commissionerate Police here this afternoon.

In the meeting, the DGP said that 50 more officers and five platoons of armed forces will be deployed to intensify the enforcement activities in market areas and specific hotspots in the twin city.

He said, the State Capital city will be divided into three zones for effective enforcement of COVID-19 management guidelines. One DCP will be in charge of each zone, he added.

This comes a day after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed displeasure over poor enforcement of COVID norms in Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, which have been reporting spike of new Covid-19 cases.

Police Commissioner Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi, IG (L&O) Praveen Kumar, Bhubaneswar DCP Dr Umashankar Dash, Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh and AIG (Hdqrs.) Vivekanand Sharma were present in the meeting.

As many as 1201 persons and shops have been fined in Bhubaneswar UPD for violating COVID Guidelines till September 16.

Meanwhile, It was decided that the twin city police will collect more PPE kits and face shield from state central store and encourage their personnel to use the same.