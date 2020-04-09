Lockdown in Gajapati district

COVID-19 Effect: Odisha’s Gajapati District Admin Tightens Lock down For Public Safety

By KalingaTV Bureau
Gajapati:  Amid Coronavirus situation in Odisha, the Gajapati district administration has tightened lockdown protocols for the public safety.

The people are advised to purchase the necessary items between 6am to 10am only and then stay indoors. Except for any emergency situation the people are advised not to step out of their homes.

Heavy vehicles  except for the ones carrying  necessary supply goods  are not allowed to travel. Bike and car owner’s are strictly forbidden to use their vehicles during the lock down period or else face violation charges.

Stringent steps are being taken by various District administrations of Odisha at such a time when Covid-19 positive cases are increasing at every corner of India.  The  Odisha Govt is trying its best to prevent the spread of the global pandemic inside the state.  It has increased the lock down till 30th April 2020.

 

 

 

