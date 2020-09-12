Covid-19 drugs Remdesivir, Favipiravir will be available in Odisha Market

Bhubaneswar: In what could be considered as a good news for the people of the State, Odisha government has granted permission for the market sale of Covid-19 drugs Remdesivir and Favipiravir.

However, the life-saving drugs will be made available with certain conditions as prescribed by the Directorate of Drugs Control of Odisha.

According to the conditions, Covid-19 drugs Remdesivir and Favipiravir will be sold under the prescriptions of Medical Specialists only.