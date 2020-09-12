Covid-19 drugs Remdesivir, Favipiravir will be available in Odisha Market

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In what could be considered as a good news for the people of the State, Odisha government has granted permission for the market sale of Covid-19 drugs Remdesivir and Favipiravir.

Related News

Odisha Registers 11 More COVID-19 Deaths; Toll Rises To 616

Odisha Reports 3777 Fresh Cases Of COVID Today,Check…

Elephant Herd Trapped In Mahanadi Flood Plain

Special Trains For Migrant Workers In Odisha Run From Today

However, the life-saving drugs will be made available with certain conditions as prescribed by the Directorate of Drugs Control of Odisha.

According to the conditions, Covid-19 drugs Remdesivir and Favipiravir will be sold under the prescriptions of Medical Specialists only.

You might also like
State

BOI Officer Recruitment 2020: Check details about 214 Vacancies

State

Dharmendra Urges Naveen To Implement NDHM, Ayushman Bharat In Odisha

State

Odisha Registers 11 More COVID-19 Deaths; Toll Rises To 616

State

Odisha Reports 3777 Fresh Cases Of COVID Today,Check District Wise Cases

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7