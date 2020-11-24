Covid-19 Deaths In Odisha Rises To 1671, 5 From Sundergarh

Bhubaneswar: Odisha continues to witness a rise in death toll as fourteen more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll has risen to 1,671.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1.A 28-year-old male of Angul district.

2.A 34-year-old female of Bhubaneswar.

3.A 62-year-old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

4.A 62-year-old male of Jagatsinghpur district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

5.A 70-year-old female of Nuapada district who was also suffering from Hypertension & CVA.

6.A 73-year-old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Bronchial Asthma.

7.A 55-year-old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

8.A 37-year-old male of Sambalpur district.

9.A 69-year-old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

10.A 45-year-old male of Sundargarh district.

11.A 60-year-old female of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension. 12.A 70-year-old female of Sundargarh district.

13.A 65-year-old male of Sundargarh district.

14.A 31-year-old male of Sundargarh district.