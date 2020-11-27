COVID-19 Death Toll Rises To 1718, 4 From Angul & Sundergarh

COVID-19 Death Toll Rises To 1718, 4 From Angul & Sundergarh

Bhubaneswar: Odisha continues to witness a rise in death toll as fourteen more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll has risen to 1,718.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1.A 87-year-old male of Angul district who was also suffering from Hypertension & CAD.

2.A 71-year-old male of Angul district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus& Hypertension, CAD-ACG-STEMI.

3.A 30-year-old female of Angul district who was also suffering from AKI.

4.A 80-year-old female of Angul district who was also suffering from Hypertension, Hyperkalemia & Kidney Injury.

5.A 73-year-old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

6.A 54-year-old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

7.A 58-year-old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Hypothyroidism.

8.A 63-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & CKD.

9.A 44-year-old male of Nayagarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

10.A 56-year-old female of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

11.A 48-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

12.A 45-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from CKD.

13.A 45-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

14.A 61-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension.