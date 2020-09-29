Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 death toll in Odisha rose to 828 on Tuesday with 15 more patients succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours.

Balasore, Cuttack districts and Bhubaneswar has reported three deaths each , two have been reported from Puri district, and one each from Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Nabrangpur and Sundergarh districts.

The Death Detailed list is as follows:

1. A 56-year old male of Balasore district.

2. A 61-year old female of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

3. A 70-year old female of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

4. A 73-year old male of Bhubaneswar.

5. A 50-year old male of Bhubaneswar.

6. A 60-year old male of Bhubhaneswar.

7. A 74-year old male of Bolangir district.

8. A 40-year old male of Cuttack district.

9. A 68-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

10. An 82-year old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease & Parkinsonism.

11. A 67-year old male of Jharsuguda district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

12. A 30-year old female of Nabarangpur district who was also suffering from HIV infection & Anemia.

13. A 65-year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

14. A 49-year old male of Puri district.

15. A 47-year old female of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.