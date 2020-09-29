covid deaths in odisha
Representational Image

COVID-19 death toll mounts to 828, 15 succumb today in Odisha

By Abhilasha Panda

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 death toll in Odisha rose to 828 on Tuesday with 15 more patients succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours.

Balasore, Cuttack districts  and Bhubaneswar has reported three deaths each , two have been reported from Puri district, and one each from Bolangir, Jharsuguda, Nabrangpur and Sundergarh districts.

The Death Detailed list is as follows: 

1. A 56-year old male of Balasore district.

2. A 61-year old female of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

3.  A 70-year old female of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

4. A 73-year old male of Bhubaneswar.

5. A 50-year old male of Bhubaneswar.

6. A 60-year old male of Bhubhaneswar.

7. A 74-year old male of Bolangir district.

8. A 40-year old male of Cuttack district.

9. A 68-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

10. An 82-year old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease & Parkinsonism.

11. A 67-year old male of Jharsuguda district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

12. A 30-year old female of Nabarangpur district who was also suffering from HIV infection & Anemia.

13. A 65-year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

14. A 49-year old male of Puri district.

15. A 47-year old female of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

You might also like
State

Bike theft captured on CCTV in Odisha, Probe Underway

State

Minor Fluctuations In Petrol And Diesel Prices In Bhubaneswar Today, See Details

State

Taking part in ‘couple challenge’ on social media? Here’s a warning by the police

State

3067 Covid Positives In Odisha Today, Tally Rises To 2,15,676

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7