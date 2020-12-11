covid death odisha
Representative Image

Covid-19 Death Toll In Odisha Rises To 1798, Check Details

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as four more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,798.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1.A 35-year-old male of Bargarh district.

2. A 73-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension & CVA.

3. A 70-year-old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

4.A 70-year-old male of Malkangiri district who was also suffering from Diabetes Melitus, Diabetic Nephropathy, Hypertension, Chronic Obstructive Airway Disease & Cerebro Vascular Accident.

