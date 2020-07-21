covid deaths in odisha
Representational Image

Covid 19 Death Toll In Odisha Rises To 103, Check Details

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as 6 more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The Details Are As Follows: 
  1. 63-YO Male of Kendrapara district (A 63-year old Male of Kendrapara district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension and Intra-cranial hemorrhage.)
  2. 26-YO Female of Cuttack district (A 26-year old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension. )
  3. 68-YO Male of Gajapati district (A 68-year old Male of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension. )
  4. 58-YO Male of Jagatsinghpur district (A 58-year old Male of Jagatsinghpur district who was also suffering from Lung Cancer.)
  5. 75-YO Male of Khordha district (A 75-year old Male of Khordha district who was also suffering from Chronic Bronchiectasis.)
  6. 74-YO Male of Rayagada district (A 74-year old Male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Hypertension.)
Two Other Positives Have Lost Their Lives, Details are as follows:
  1. 1. A 40-year old female of Sundargarh district due to Cancer of Ovary, Hyperkalemia and Acute Kidney Injury.
  2. 2. A 46-year old female of Puri district due to Cancer of Lungs.

 

 

You might also like
State

Plasma Therapy To Begin In Ganjam From Today

State

647 Covid 19 Positives Detected In Odisha Today, Tally Reaches 18,757

State

Senior IAS Officer Priyabrata Pattnaik Passes Away At Age Of 67

State

Odia Veteran Actor Bijay Mohanty dies at 70

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.