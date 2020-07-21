Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as 6 more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The Details Are As Follows:

63-YO Male of Kendrapara district (A 63-year old Male of Kendrapara district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension and Intra-cranial hemorrhage.) 26-YO Female of Cuttack district (A 26-year old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension. ) 68-YO Male of Gajapati district (A 68-year old Male of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension. ) 58-YO Male of Jagatsinghpur district (A 58-year old Male of Jagatsinghpur district who was also suffering from Lung Cancer.) 75-YO Male of Khordha district (A 75-year old Male of Khordha district who was also suffering from Chronic Bronchiectasis.) 74-YO Male of Rayagada district (A 74-year old Male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Hypertension.)