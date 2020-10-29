Bhubaneswar: Odisha continues to witness a rise in death toll as thirteen more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll has risen to 1297.

The Death Details are as follows:

1. A 49-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Post MVR, Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

2. A 71-year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes Mellitus.

3. A 52-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from CKD.

4. A 62-year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Asthma.

5. A 58-year old male of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

6. A 41-year old male of Balasore district.

7. A 50-year old female of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

8. A 48-year old male of Jagatsinghpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

9. A 48-year old male of Sambalpur district.

10. A 65-year old male of Nuapada district.

11. A 50-year old male of Nuapada district.

12. A 43-year old male of Angul district.

13. A 60-year old female of Angul district.