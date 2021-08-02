Covid-19 death toll crosses 6000 mark in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A total of 67 COVID patients, who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals, died due to the deadly coronavirus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Monday.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 67 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 6,033.

Among the deceased persons, one each is from the districts of Bargarh, Jajpur, and Keonjhar; two each from Balasore, Jharsuguda, and Kendrapara; three each from Angul and Bhadrak; four each from Ganjam and Jagatsinghpur; five from Dhenkanal; six from Puri; 10 from Cuttack; 11 from Sundargarh; and 12 from Khordha.

Following are the details of confirmed death cases:

1.A 67 years old Male of Angul District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

2.A 54 years old Male of Angul District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

3.A 41 years old Female of Angul District .

4.A 48 years old Male of Balasore District .

5.A 35 years old Female of Balasore District .

6.A 54 years old Female of Baragarh District .

7.A 42 years old Male of Bhadrak District .

8.A 32 years old Male of Bhadrak District .

9.A 62 years old Male of Bhadrak District .

10.A 61 years old Male of Bhubaneswar .

11.A 60 years old Male of Bhubaneswar .

12.A 59 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

13.A 75 years old Female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

14.A 54 years old Female of Bhubaneswar .

15.A 57 years old Male of Bhubaneswar .

16.A 45 years old Male of Bhubaneswar .

17.A 70 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus & Chronic Kidney Disease.

18.A 53 years old Male of Bhubaneswar .

19.A 56 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

20.A 60 years old Male of Cuttack District .

21.A 52 years old Male of Cuttack District .

22.A 50 years old Female of Cuttack District .

23.A 73 years old Male of Cuttack District .

24.A 86 years old Male of Cuttack District .

25.A 49 years old Male of Cuttack District .

26.A 69 years old Male of Cuttack District .

27.A 68 years old Female of Cuttack District .

28.A 58 years old Male of Cuttack District .

29.A 50 years old Male of Cuttack District .

30.A 83 years old Male of Dhenkanal District .

31.A 63 years old Male of Dhenkanal District .

32.A 42 years old Female of Dhenkanal District .

33.A 70 years old Female of Dhenkanal District .

34.A 79 years old Male of Dhenkanal District .

35.A 74 years old Female of Ganjam District .

36.A 38 years old Female of Ganjam District .

37.A 59 years old Male of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus.

38.A 59 years old Female of Ganjam District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension.

39.A 63 years old Female of Jagatsinghpur District .

40.A 55 years old Male of Jagatsinghpur District .

41.A 50 years old Female of Jagatsinghpur District .

42.A 75 years old Female of Jagatsinghpur District .

43.A 30 years old Male of Jajpur District .

44.A 56 years old Male of Jharsuguda District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertension.

45.A 55 years old Male of Jharsuguda District .

46.A 56 years old Male of Kendrapara District .

47.A 69 years old Male of Kendrapara District .

48.A 61 years old Female of Keonjhar District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

49.A 32 years old Male of Khurdha District .

0.A 56 years old Male of Khurdha District .

51.A 60 years old Female of Puri District .

52.A 70 years old Male of Puri District .

53.A 60 years old Female of Puri District .

54.A 64 years old Male of Puri District .

55.A 42 years old Male of Puri District .

56.A 70 years old Male of Puri District .

57.A 54 years old Male of Sundargarh District .

58.A 32 years old Male of Sundargarh District .

59.A 65 years old Female of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

60.A 45 years old Male of Sundargarh District .

61.A 45 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

62.A 66 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

63.A 31 years old Male of Sundargarh District .

64.A 60 years old Female of Sundargarh District .

65.A 45 years old Male of Sundargarh District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

66.A 60 years old Female of Sundargarh District .

67.A 36 years old Male of Sundargarh District .