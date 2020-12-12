Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as four more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,802.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1. A 70-year-old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Coronary Artery Disease & Hypertension.

2. A 70-year-old male of Malkangiri district who was also suffering from Diabetes Melitus, Hypertension, Chronic Obstructive Airway Disease & Coronary Artery Disease.

3. A 65-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease & Hypertension.

4. A 55-year-old female of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.