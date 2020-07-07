COVID 19: Cremation of dead bodies restricted in Swargadwara of Puri

Puri: Restrictions have been imposed in the cremation of dead bodies in Swargadwara of Puri in Odisha in the wake of surge in COVID 19 positive cases in the state. The restriction will be in force from tomorrow.

Dead bodies from out of Puri district will not be allowed to be cremated in the swargadwara in the holy town due to Corona pandemic, informed Puri District Collector Balwant Singh.

It is a tough decision to make: however, keeping in view the peril of spread of the deadly Coronavirus we finally announced about imposition of the restriction, Singh said.

It is to be noted that Swargadwara of Puri is regarded as a sacred place where cremation of a dead body earns the deceased salvation according to Hindu mythology. Keeping faith in this belief, many people not only from the state, but even from other states bring their dear ones’ dead bodies to Swargadwara for cremation.