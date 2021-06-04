Bhubaneswar: The KIMS Hospitals in Bhubaneswar started cocktail therapy which will be very much helpful to Covid 19 patients. The monoclonal antibody cocktail therapy has been recommended for the treatment of mild to moderate Covid-19 patients. It can be applied to adults and paediatric patients of 12 years or older, weighing at least 40 kg and who are at high risk of developing severe disease and do not require oxygen.

With health experts advocating for rational use of the Covid-19 monoclonal antibody cocktail, the doctors at the hospital are optimistic that the availability of antibody cocktail can help in minimising disease severity.

The monoclonal antibody cocktail therapy plays a key role in treatment of high risk patients before their condition worsens. It is, however, not recommended for patients who have moderate or severe disease with hypoxia.

The Central Drugs Standards Control Organization (CDSCO) has approved the emergency use of the Covid monoclonal antibody cocktail.