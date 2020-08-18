COVID-19 Claims 9 More Lives in Odisha, Toll Mounts To 362

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as nine more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Three deaths are reported from Ganjam district, two from Rayagada district and one each from Sambalpur, Khurdha, Malkangiri and Balasore district.

The death details in the last 24 hours are as follows:

1. A 62-year old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Carcinoma Prostate with bone metastasis.

2. A 81-year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.

3. A 68-year old male of Ganjam who was also suffering from Coronary Artery Disease, Hypertension, Parkinsonism, Obstructive Sleep Apnea.

4. A 68-year old female of Ganjam district.

5. A 79-year old male of Ganjam district.

6. A 61-year old male of Malkangiri district who was also suffering from Diabetes & hypertension & Bronchial Asthma.

7. A 65-year old male of Rayagada district.

8. A 68-year old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from hypertension.

9. A 42-year old male of Sambalpur district.

The death toll in Odisha has risen to 362.