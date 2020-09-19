COVID-19 Claims 9 Lives In Odisha, 2 From Bargarh

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 death toll in Odisha rose to 691 on Saturday with 9 more succumbing to the virus infection in the last 24 hours, informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Two deaths have been reported from Bargarh district, one each from Bhadrak, Bolangir, Cuttack , Gajapati, Puri, Rayagada and Sambalpur districts.

The Death Details are as follows: 

1. A 63-year old male of Bargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes & hypertension.

2. A 55-year old female of Bargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

3. A 52-year old male of Bhadrak district.

Related News

Odisha Reports 13 COVID Deaths In Last 24 Hours, Tally…

COVID Claims 13 Lives in Odisha, Death Toll Mounts To 669

11 More Succumb To COVID-19 In Odisha, Toll Reaches 656

3 In Cuttack Among 8 New COVID Deaths In Odisha

4. A 55-year old male of Bolangir who was also suffering from Diabetes.

5. A 78-year old female of Cuttack district.

6. A 37-year old male of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

7. A 73-year old male of Puri district.

8. A 52-year old male of Rayagada district.

9. A 60-year old female of Sambalpur district.

You might also like
State

Anubhav-Barsha Row: Barsha moves Supreme Court; here is why

State

Mishap at OPGC Plant in Jharsuguda: One of the three injured persons dies

State

Check The District-Wise Details Of 4209 New COVID Cases Reported In Odisha Today

State

Biramitrapur MLA Shankar Oram Tests Covid Positive

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7