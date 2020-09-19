Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 death toll in Odisha rose to 691 on Saturday with 9 more succumbing to the virus infection in the last 24 hours, informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Two deaths have been reported from Bargarh district, one each from Bhadrak, Bolangir, Cuttack , Gajapati, Puri, Rayagada and Sambalpur districts.

The Death Details are as follows:

1. A 63-year old male of Bargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes & hypertension.

2. A 55-year old female of Bargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

3. A 52-year old male of Bhadrak district.

4. A 55-year old male of Bolangir who was also suffering from Diabetes.

5. A 78-year old female of Cuttack district.

6. A 37-year old male of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

7. A 73-year old male of Puri district.

8. A 52-year old male of Rayagada district.

9. A 60-year old female of Sambalpur district.