COVID-19 Claims 8 More Lives In Odisha; Check Details Here

Bhubaneswar: Another eight persons infected with COVID-19 succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours in Odisha, informed State Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) Department today.

Two deaths each have been reported from Ganjam and Bhubaneswar, one each from Bhadrak, Bolangir, Rayagada and Bargarh district.

The Death Details are as follows in the last 24 hours:

1. A 61-year old female of Bargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

2. A 62-year old male of Bhadrak district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

3. A 65-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

4. A 56-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & hypertension.

5. A 40-year old male of Bolangir district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

6. A 55-year old female of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

7. A 45-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

8. A 60-year old male of Rayagada district.

The COVID-19 death toll in Odisha rose to 456.