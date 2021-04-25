Covid-19 Claims 7 Lives In Odisha In The Last 24 Hours

covid deaths odisha
Representational Image (Credits: ABC News)

Bhubaneswar: Seven more succumb to the deadly disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

Two deaths have been reported from Rayagada district and one each from Ganjam, Khordha, Kalahandi, Puri and Sundergarh districts respectively.

The total number of deaths in the state mounts to 1,988.

