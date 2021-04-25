Covid-19 Claims 7 Lives In Odisha In The Last 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: Seven more succumb to the deadly disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

Two deaths have been reported from Rayagada district and one each from Ganjam, Khordha, Kalahandi, Puri and Sundergarh districts respectively.

#BREAKING: 7 Succumb to #Covid19 in #Odisha in the last 24 hours, Death toll rises to 1,988. pic.twitter.com/7q7hfDII86 — Kalinga TV (@Kalingatv) April 25, 2021

The total number of deaths in the state mounts to 1,988.