Covid-19 claims 66 more lives in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: A total of 66 COVID patients, who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals, died due to the deadly coronavirus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Monday.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 66 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 6,953.

Sambalpur recorded the highest of 12 deaths due to COVID followed by Cuttack(8) and Angul(7), Dhenkanal(5), Balasore(5), Bargarh(4), Bhadrak(4), Jagatsinghpur(4) Khordha(4), Ganjam (2), Kalahandi(2), Kendrapara(2), Sonepur(2), Deogarh(1), Jajpur(1), Jharsuguda(1) and Nayagarh(1).