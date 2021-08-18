Covid-19 claims 65 more deaths in Odisha

By WCE 1
covid deaths in odisha
Representational Image (Photo: Wasim Sarvar/IANS)

Bhubaneswar: A total of 65 COVID patients, who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals, died due to the deadly coronavirus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Wednesday.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 65 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 7,086.

Cuttack reports the highest Covid deaths (15), followed by Jagatsinghpur (11), Kendrapara (9), Dhenkanal(7), Angul and Balasore (5 each), Bhadrak and Mayurbhanj (3 each), Puri (2 ), Ganjam, Khordha, Keonjhar, Koraput and Nayagarh ( 1 each).

