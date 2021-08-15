Covid-19 claims 64 more lives in Odisha, Khordha reports 16 new deaths

By WCE 1
covid deaths in odisha
Representational Image (Photo: Wasim Sarvar/IANS)

Bhubaneswar: A total of 64 COVID patients, who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals, died due to the deadly coronavirus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Sunday.

Related News

Covid-19 claims 66 more lives in Odisha, Cuttack reports…

Bargarh sees highest Covid-19 deaths in Odisha

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 64 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 6,887.

Khordha reports the highest Covid deaths at 16, followed by Nayagarh (13), Cuttack (12), Sambalpur (5), Subernapur (4), Puri (2), Balasore, Bargarh, Bolangir, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh and Boudh (1 each).

 

You might also like
State

75th Independence Day: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik unfurls national flag, announces…

World

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 206.6 million: Johns Hopkins University

State

138 children test positive in Odisha, Covid-19 alarm bells ring as schools re-open

State

22 Carat and 24 carat gold price falls in Bhubaneswar; Check today’s gold rate

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.