Covid-19 claims 64 more lives in Odisha, Khordha reports 16 new deaths

Bhubaneswar: A total of 64 COVID patients, who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals, died due to the deadly coronavirus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Sunday.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 64 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 6,887.

Khordha reports the highest Covid deaths at 16, followed by Nayagarh (13), Cuttack (12), Sambalpur (5), Subernapur (4), Puri (2), Balasore, Bargarh, Bolangir, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Jajpur, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj, Sundergarh and Boudh (1 each).