Covid-19 claims 6 lives in Odisha, Toll rises to 8,084

Bhubaneswar: As many as 6 COVID patients died in the last 24 hours, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Friday.

With the death of the 6 COVID patients, the death toll due to the virus in the state rose to 8,084.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of death audit process:

1.A 58 years old male of Angul District who was also suffering from Rt. Bronchogenic Cancer.

2.A 60 years old male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

3.A 70 years old male of Jagatsinghpur District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

4.A 75 years old male of Kendrapara District.

5.A 92 years old male of Mayurbhanja District.

6.A 59 years old male of Puri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

