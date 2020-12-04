Covid-19 Claims 5 lives In Odisha, Toll Rises To 1760

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to decline in Odisha as five more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rises to 1,760.

The death detailed list as follows:

1.A 65-year-old female of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Ischemic Heart Disease.

2.A 64-year-old male of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

3.A 75-year-old female of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease & Anemia.

4.A 40-year-old female of Malkangiri district.

5.A 40-year-old male of Nuapada district who was suffering from Sickle Cell Disease.