Pic Courtesy: New Indian Express

COVID-19 Claims 5 Lives In Odisha, Death Toll Rises To 1820

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as five more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,820.

The death detailed list is as follows: 

1.A 57-year-old female of Angul district.

2.A 65-year-old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

3.A 44-year-old male of Bolangir district.

4.A 72-year-old male of Cuttack district.

5.A 65-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

You might also like
Business

Slight Variation In Petrol and Diesel Prices In Bhubaneswar, See Details

State

High School Headmaster in Bargarh Under Vigilance Scanner

Business

Gold Prices Remain Stable In Bhubaneswar, Check Details Here

State

Man Critically Injured After Attack By Neighbours In Odisha’s Balasore

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.