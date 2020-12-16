Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as five more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,820.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1.A 57-year-old female of Angul district.

2.A 65-year-old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

3.A 44-year-old male of Bolangir district.

4.A 72-year-old male of Cuttack district.

5.A 65-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension.