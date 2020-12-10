Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as five more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rises to 1,794.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1.A 70-year-old female of Balangir district.

2.A 53-year-old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Rheumatic heart disease.

3.A 70-year-old male of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension

4.A 70-year-old female of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

5.A 66-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.