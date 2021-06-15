Covid-19 Claims 42 Deaths In Odisha

By WCE 1
covid death odisha
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: As many as 42 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease, informed the Health and Family Welfare department on Tuesday.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

Related News

45 Patients Succumb to Covid-19 in Odisha

Odisha reports highest single-day Covid-19 deaths

Four deaths each reported from Cuttack, Jharsuguda, Puri and Khordha districts. Three deaths reported from Bargarh, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi and Rayagada districts, two deaths each reported from Ganjam, Keonjhar, Malkangiri and Sundergarh districts and one each reported from Balasore, Deograh, Bolangir, Kendrapara, Nuapada and Sambalpur districts respectively.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 3,388.

 

You might also like
Business

Fuel prices in Bhubaneswar: Petrol rises by 5p per litre while Diesel rises by 6p per…

State

Odisha reports 3405 fresh COVID19 cases today, Khordha at highest 500

State

Sital Sasthi divine wedding of Lord Shiva to be observed amid covid restrictions in…

Business

Gold and Silver rates continues to fall in Bhubaneswar on Raja

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.