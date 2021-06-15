Bhubaneswar: As many as 42 more Covid patients have succumbed to the deadly disease, informed the Health and Family Welfare department on Tuesday.

The details of the deaths have been shared by the department.

Four deaths each reported from Cuttack, Jharsuguda, Puri and Khordha districts. Three deaths reported from Bargarh, Jagatsinghpur, Kalahandi and Rayagada districts, two deaths each reported from Ganjam, Keonjhar, Malkangiri and Sundergarh districts and one each reported from Balasore, Deograh, Bolangir, Kendrapara, Nuapada and Sambalpur districts respectively.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 3,388.