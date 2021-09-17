Covid-19 claims 4 lives in Odisha, toll rises to 8,122

covid deaths in odisha
Bhubaneswar: As many as four COVID infected patients died in the last 24 hours, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department on Friday.

With the death of the these COVID patients, the death toll due to the virus in the state rose to 8,122.

Details of cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19, after due completion of death audit process:

1.A 60 years old Male of Bhadrak District.

2.A 79 years old Male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Parkinsons & Seizure Disorder.

3.A 70 years old Female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

4.A 70 years old Male of Jagatsinghpur District who was also suffering from Psychiatric Illness.

 

 

