Covid-19 Claims 4 Lives In Odisha,Death Toll Rises To 1829

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as four more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,829.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1.A 63-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Hypothyroidism & Chronic Kidney Disease.

2.A 71-year-old male of Jagatsinghpur district.

3.A 61-year-old male of Kendrapara district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Parkinsonism.

4.A 60-year-old male of Puri district.

