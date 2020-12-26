covid death odisha
Representational Image

Covid-19 Claims 4 Lives In Odisha, Death Toll Rises To 1857

By WCE 1

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as four  more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,857.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1.A 58-year-old female of Balasore district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Hypothyroidism.

2.A 55-year-old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

3.A 57-year-old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

4.A 71-year-old female of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Ischemic Heart Disease.

You might also like
State

334 Covid Positives In Odisha In Last 24 Hrs, Tally Rises To 3,28,201

State

Bear, Her Cub Killed In Road Accident In Odisha

State

Nuasahi Declared As Containment Zone After One Person Succumb,14 Test Covid-19…

State

Odisha: Teenaged Girl Kills Grandmother In Bhadrak

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.