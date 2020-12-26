Covid-19 Claims 4 Lives In Odisha, Death Toll Rises To 1857

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as four more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,857.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1.A 58-year-old female of Balasore district who was also suffering from Hypertension & Hypothyroidism.

2.A 55-year-old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

3.A 57-year-old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

4.A 71-year-old female of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Ischemic Heart Disease.