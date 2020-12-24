Covid-19 Claims 4 Lives In Odisha, Death Toll Rises To 1,850

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as four more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 1,850.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1.A 70-year-old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Cerebrovascular accident.

2.A 70-year-old female of Khordha district.

3.A 51-year-old male of Kalahandi district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

4.A 27-year-old female of Sundargarh district who expired due to Cardiomyopathy & Psychosis.