COVID-19 claims 16 Lives in Odisha, Death toll mounts to 875

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as sixteen more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The fresh deaths were reported from 7 districts and Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. While four highest deaths reported from Bhubaneswar, three deaths reported from Nayagarh, two each deaths reported Balasore, Cuttack and Khordha districts and one each reported from Bargarh, Jagatsinghpur and Kalahandi

1. A 60-year old female of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

2. An 80-year old female of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

3. A 47-year old male of Bargarh who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

4. A 75-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

5. A 41-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertension.

6. A 46-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

7. An 82-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

8. A 64-year old female of Cuttack district.

9. A 57-year old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

10. A 67-year old female of Jagatsinghpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

11. A 32-year old male of Kalahandi district.

12. An 84-year old female of Khordha district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Parkinsonism.

13. A 67-year old male of Khordha district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

14. A 76-year old male of Nayagarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

15. A 62-year old male of Nayagarh district.

16. A 52-year old female of Nayagarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

 

