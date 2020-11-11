COVID-19 Claims 15 Lives In Odisha, 4 From Balasore

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 toll in Odisha rose to 1,469 on Wednesday with 15 more patients succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours as issued by the Health and Welfare Department.

The Health Department has identified the deceased as:

1.A 25-year-old female of Angul district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

2.A 35-year-old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

3.An 85-year-old female of Balasore district who was also suffering from Hypertension, CKD & Hypothyroidism.

4.A 63-year-old female of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

5.A 67-year-old female of Balasore district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

6.A 73-year-old female of Bhubaneswar.

7.A 60-year-old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

8.A 65-year-old male of Cuttack district.

9.An 84-year-old female of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Post PPI, Bronchial Asthma, ICMP & EF-30.

10.A 65-year-old male of Jagatsinghpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

11.A 60-year-old male of Jagatsinghpur district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

12. An 86-year-old male of Kendrapara district who was also suffering from COPD.

13.A 66-year-old male of Kendrapara district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

14.A 70-year-old male of Mayurbhanj district.

15.A 32-year-old male of Sambalpur district.