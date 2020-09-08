Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as thirteen more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll in Odisha rises to 569.

Three deaths reported from Puri district and two each from Ganjam,Mayurbhanj and Rayagada district and one each from Cuttack, Kandhamal and Sonepur district and from Bhubaneswar.

The Death Details are as follows:

1.A 58 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension & Hypothyroidism.

2.A 65 year old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension, Bronchial Asthma & Hypothyroidism .

3. A 58 year old male of Ganjam district.

4.A 50 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

5.A 66 year old male of Kandhamal district who was also suffering from Diabetes, hypertension & Chronic kidney Disease (Stage-V).

6.A 24 year old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Lamellar Ichthyosis , psoriasis with methotrexate toxicity.

7.A 70 year old male of Mayurbhanj district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

8.A 60 year old male of Puri district.

9.A 45 year old male of Puri district.

10. A 60 year old female of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

11.A 48 year old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

12.A 72 year old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

13. A 60 year old male of Sonepur district.