COVID-19 Claims 13 Lives In Odisha, 3 Deaths Reported From Nuapada

COVID-19 Claims 13 Lives In Odisha, 3 Deaths Reported From Nuapada

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as thirteen more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1.A 52-year-old male of Bhubaneswar.

2.A 40-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

3.A 75-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension.

4.A 70-year-old male of Jharsuguda District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

5.A 53-year-old male of Jharsuguda district.

6.A 86-year-old male of Bhubaneswar.

7. A 68-year-old male of Nuapada district who was also suffering from COPD.

8.A 66-year-old male of Nuapada district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

9.A 60-year-old male of Nuapada district who was also suffering from Heart Disease, Heart block & PSVT.

10.A 60-year-old female of Malkangiri district.

11.A 80-year-old female of Sundargarh district.

12.A 54-year-old male of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Hypertension, H/O CVA.

13.A 75-year-old male of Keonjhar District who was also suffering from Acute Liver failure, Obesity, Hypertension

The death in Odisha toll rose to 1,272.