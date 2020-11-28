COVID-19 Claims 12 Lives In Odisha, Toll Rises To 1,730

Bhubaneswar: Odisha continues to witness a rise in death toll as twelve more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death toll has risen to 1,730.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1.A 67-year-old male of Angul district who was also suffering from CCF & Diabetes Mellitus.

2.A 56-year-old male of Angul district.

3.A 65-year-old male of Balasore who was also suffering from CAD Post PTCA, BPH.

4.A 68-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & BHP.

5.A 67-year-old male of Bhubaneswar.

6.A 60-year-old male of Bhubaneswar.

7.A 57-year-old male of Dhenkanal district who was also suffering from CKD, Epilepsy.

8.A 72-year-old male of Jajpur district.

9.A 76-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension, Diabetes Mellitus, CAD & old age.

10.A 60-year-old male of Sundargarh district.

11.A 75-year-old male of Sundargarh district who expired due to Diabetes Mellitus, Pancytopenia.

12.A 78-year-old male of Sundargarh district who expired due to Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & CAD.