Covid-19 Claims 12 Lives In Odisha In The Last 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: Twelve more succumb to the deadly disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the Health and Family Welfare department.

Four deaths have been reported from Khordha district and two each death from Rayagada and Puri and one death each from Cuttack, Keonjhar, Angul and Sundergarh district respectively.

The total number of deaths in the state mounts to 2,029.