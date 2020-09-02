COVID-19 Claims 11 Lives In Odisha Today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The COVID-19 death toll in Odisha rose to 514 on Wednesday with 11 more succumbing to the virus infection in the last 24 hours, informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

Three deaths have been reported from Ganjam district, two reported from Bhubaneswar and one each from Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Sambalpur, Puri, Balasore and Rayagada.

The Death Details are as follows: 

1. A 57 year old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

2. A 57 year old male of Bhadrak district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

3. A 62 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

4. A 57 year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension & Hypothyroidism.

5. A 63 year old female of Ganjam district.

6. A 35 year old male of Ganjam district.

7. A 56 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Hypertension

8. A 90 year old male of Jagatsingpur district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

9. A 52 year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

10. A 64 year old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Hypertension, Anemia.

11. A 58 year old female of Sambalpur district.

 

 

