COVID-19 Claims 11 Lives In Odisha Today, Toll Mounts to 580

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as eleven more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death details are as follows:

1.A 72 year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Hypertension & Diabetes & Coronary Artery Disease.

2.A 70 year old female of Bhubaneswar.

3. A 65 year old female of Bolangir district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

4.A 62 year old male of Ganjam district.

5.A 60 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from hypertension.

6.A 55 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

7.A 65 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.

8.A 50 year old male of Kandhamal district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

9. A 75 year old female of Khordha district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension & Acute Kidney Injury.

10.A 46 year old male of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

11.A 46 year old male of Puri district.

The death toll in Odisha rises to 580.