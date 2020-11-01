COVID-19 Claims 11 Lives in Odisha. Death Toll Mounts to 1,331

Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as eleven more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The death in Odisha toll rose to 1,331.

The death detailed list is as follows:

1.A 62-year-old female of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension with Morbid Obesity.

2.A 68-year-old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

3.A 80-year-old male of Deogarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

4.A 60-year-old male of Nuapada district.

5.A 60-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension with end stage Chronic kidney disease .

6.A 46-year-old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

7.A 26-year-old female of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

8.A 74-year-old male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & CAD.

9.A 64-year-old male of Kendrapara district.

10.A 48-year-old male of Angul district.

11.A 30-year-old male of Malkangiri district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.