COVID-19 Claims 10 More Lives In Odisha, Toll Rises to 140

Bhubaneswar: Ten more persons succumbed to Covid-19 disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the number of fatalities in the State to 140.

Of the cases, six death cases were reported from Ganjam district, two from Khurda district and one each from Gajapati and Sundergarh.

Details of Covid-19 patients who succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours:

1. A 63-year old male of Gajapati district who was also suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension.

2. A 63-year old male of Ganjam district.

3. A 55-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension.

4. A 60-year old male of Ganjam district.

5. A 64-year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease.

6. A 60-year old male of Ganjam district.

7. A 35-year old male of Khordha district.

8. A 51-year old female of Ganjam district .

9. A 69-year old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

10. A 58-year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension, Coronary Artery Disease, Right Pneumothorax and Obesity.

Another COVID-19 positive patient undergoing treatment died due to other health related complication yesterday.

Details:

A 23-year old Covid positive female of Ganjam district who expired due to Eclampsia of Pregnancy.