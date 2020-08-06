Bhubaneswar: Death toll due to coronavirus continues to rise in Odisha as ten more people from the State have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours as informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department today.

The Covid death toll has risen to 235 in the State.

Three deaths are reported from Ganjam district, two each from Sundergarh district and one each from Nayagarh, Bhadrak,Kandhamal,Nabrangpur and Keonjhar district.

The death details are as follows:

1. A 52 year old Male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

2. A 40 year old male of Nabarangpur district who was also suffering from Pulmonary Tuberculosis.

3. A 28 year old female of Sundergarh district.

4. A 40 year old male of Ganjam district.

5. A 39 year old male of Nayagarh district.

6. A 54 year old male of Sundergarh district who was also suffering from Uncontrolled Diabetes.

7. A 55 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Relapsed Tuberculosis.

8. A 53 year old female of Bhadrak district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

9. A 61 year old male of Kandhamal district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

10. A 52 year old male of Keonjhar district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension & Chronic Kidney Disease.

Another COVID positive patient died due to other ailments:

A 45 year old female Covid positive patient of Ganjam district who expired due to Carcinoma Gallbladder, Severe Septic shock and Hepatic Encephalopathy.