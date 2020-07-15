COVID-19 Cases Rise In Cuttack, Tally Nears 300 Mark
Cuttack: Cuttack city reported as many as four new Covid-19 cases today, mounting to 295, official sources informed.
Out of the 4 new Covid cases detected today, 2 cases are of institutional quarantine and 1 case of home quarantine and 1 local contact case.
The details are as follows:
Institutional Cases:
1 case, 60-year old female (SCB Medical Isolation Ward)
1 case, 34-year old male (SCB Medical Isolation Ward).
Home Quarantine Case:
1 case, 46-year old male from CDA,Sec-6(Recent travel history to Chennai).
Local Contact Case:
1 case, 36-year old male from Sutahat, Odia Bazar.
With this, the number of active cases in the city rose to 154 with 134 recovered cases and 7 died to the deadly coronavirus.