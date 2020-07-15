covid cases in cuttack

COVID-19 Cases Rise In Cuttack, Tally Nears 300 Mark

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: Cuttack city reported as many as four new Covid-19 cases today, mounting to 295, official sources informed.

Out of the 4 new Covid cases detected today, 2 cases are of institutional quarantine and 1 case of home quarantine and 1 local contact case.

The details are as follows:

Institutional Cases:

1 case, 60-year old female (SCB Medical Isolation Ward)

1 case, 34-year old male (SCB Medical Isolation Ward).

Home Quarantine Case:

1 case, 46-year old male from CDA,Sec-6(Recent travel history to Chennai).

Local Contact Case:

1 case, 36-year old male from Sutahat, Odia Bazar.

With this, the number of active cases in the city rose to 154 with 134 recovered cases and 7 died to the deadly coronavirus.

