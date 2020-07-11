Covid 19 cases on rise in Bhubaneswar of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the Odisha capital due to arrival of people from hotspot districts, according to an official here on Saturday.

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary attributed the rise in infection to people coming from various hotspot districts.

The BMC is focusing on hospitals, industrial houses and slums to detect Covid-19 cases. Institutional quarantine of 14 days for people coming from districts, like Ganjam, Cuttack, Balasore, Gajpati and Jajpur, had been made mandatory, he said.

Anu Garg, Bhubaneswar Covid Observer, said the BMC had taken several steps to check Covid-19. So far, 640 cases have been identified. Of this, 317 are active and 314 been discharged from hospitals.

Around 1,000 tests are being done every day. Hospitalisation, contact tracing, quarantine and sanitization are being done in areas where Covid-19 patients are found.

During the day, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik telephoned Nilagiri MLA Sukanta Nayak and Salipur MLA Prasanta Behera — undergoing Covid-19 treatment — and asked about their health.

He also spoke to Covid warriors and patients undergoing treatment in various Covid Care Centres and enquired about their wellness.

