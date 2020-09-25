Bhubaneswar: With 326 new coronavirus positive cases recorded in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area of Odisha in the last 24 hours, the total number of cases in the State Capital crossed 20,000 mark on Friday.

Of the fresh Covid-19 cases in the city, as many as 70 cases have been reported from quarantine, while 256 are locals contact cases.

With this, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state capital has reached to 20,219. So far, as many as 80 persons of the city have died of Covid-19, while the number of active cases in the city stands at 3612.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts of infected persons are being while nearby houses of positive cases are also being sanitised,” BMC tweeted.